Pacer Andile Phehlukwayo bags 4 wickets; powers South Africa win

Andile Phehlukwayo

South African pacer Andile Phehlukwayo bagged figures of four for 24 as the hosts beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method in the rain-affected third T20l at the Wanderers Stadium yesterday.

Chasing 199, the visitors were bundled out for 137 in 15.4 overs. Niroshan Dickwella (38) and Isuru Udana (36) were the major contributors.

Earlier, Dwaine Pretorius took advantage of a promotion in the batting order with a power-packed innings. Pretorius hit 77 not out off 42 balls at number three as South Africa made 198 for two after being sent in.

Reeza Hendricks made 66 and captain JP Duminy hit 34 not out off 14 deliveries as South Africa finished the innings strongly. South Africa have already taken the series after winning the first two matches.

