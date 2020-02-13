Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's form a concern for India ahead of NZ Tests

Hamilton: Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand has coincided with India's premier fast bowler losing his top spot from ICC's latest ODI rankings released on Wednesday.

Bumrah seemed out of rhythm during the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis, bowling 30 overs and conceding 167 runs at an economy rate of 5.56. In the ODI series against Australia last month in which Bumrah made a comeback from a three-month back injury lay-off, the pacer claimed just a solitary wicket in 26.1 overs while conceding 120 runs.



In the year of the T20 World Cup, Bumrah's form is a crucial factor for Team India's fortunes. While Bumrah struggled for breakthroughs, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson hailed the Gujarat pacer's class. "The formats are so different. We know that Bumrah is a world-class bowler in all formats. So, he's a threat when he has a ball in his hand, but I think there's too much to look into it. He's obviously back into his cricket after a period of time off as well. But from what I saw, he's bowling very nicely," said Williamson in his post-match press conference after the third and final ODI at Bay Oval on Tuesday.

In just two years of Test cricket, Bumrah has bamboozled top opponents, grabbing 62 wickets in just 12 matches.

In the series against West Indies where he claimed 13 wickets in two Tests, Bumrah looked unplayable. He played a pivotal role in helping Team India create history in Australia, claiming 21 wickets in four Tests to register their first-ever Test series victory in 72 years.

Bumrah will once again be a key factor if India have to register their second Test series victory in New Zealand after the 2008-09 triumph.

