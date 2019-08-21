Pachtaoge song teaser: Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi leave you curious

music

After releasing Pachatoge's poster, T-series has released its teaser starring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal in a still from the song's teaser. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/T-series

While singles or rather an album were famous in the 1990s, the trend faded away and came back with Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor's single-album 'Dheere Dheere' sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song was presented by the music company, T-series, and ever since, there are many singers that have been encouraged to come up with their solo songs. And, the latest one by T-series is Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi's song, Pachtaoge. On Wednesday, the teaser of the song was released by the renowned music label on their YouTube channel.

The teaser will tug at your heartstrings. The song, which will release on August 23, 2019, is sung by Arijit Singh, the music is given by B Praak and is penned, composed by Jaani, who are famous musicians from the Punjabi music world. However, their last Hindi song, Teri Mitti from Kesari is still a rage on social media.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Sharing her excitement about this song, Nora Fatehi had earlier said, "This year the audience gets to slowly see my acting abilities with projects such as Batla House and the forthcoming Street Dancer 3D! I've been waiting for such opportunities to come my way as I've always wanted to be an actress. Now, with a project like Pachtaoge, I got to purely showcase my acting skills to another level. I would like to thank T-Series and Bhushan Kumar sir for letting me be part of this performance-based music video. I am also excited to work with Vicky Kaushal, who is such a celebrated actor. Pachtaoge is surely a step forward in my career and hopefully will be a pleasant surprise for the audience."

This is Vicky Kaushal's first association with T-series. The actor also spoke about his experience working with Nora Fatehi in the Pachtaoge song. Earlier, he had said, "This is the first time I have shot for a single and who better than T-Series and Bhushan Kumar to collaborate with. It was a memorable experience shooting with Nora in Shimla. She's a person who radiates positivity. We had a lot of fun shooting. When I heard the song for the first time, I heard it ten times in one go! I've been following B Praak and Jaani's work for long and I was happy to work with them."

On the professional front, Nora's song, O Saki Saki, from Batla House has become a big hit and she will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D. Vicky Kaushal is shooting for Sardar Udham Singh, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, and Takht.

