Padman actor Rakesh Chaturvedi reunites with Akshay Kumar in Kesari

Actor, writer, director Rakesh Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Padman, will now be seen in Kesari, as an antagonist.

Rakesh Chaturvedi and Akshay Kumar in a still from Padman

Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, who had shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in last year's film Padman, has reunited with the action hero in Kesari. The actor will be seen as an Afghani in Kesari for which Akshay donned the turban to play Havaldar Ishar Singh.

Remembering how he bagged the role, he said, "I do theatre very regularly with actor Naseeruddin Shah in his theatre group Motley. So, director Anurag Singh and casting director Jogi have seen my couple of performances on stage with Mr. Shah. And one fine day, I got a call from Dharma office for the screen test. After 6-7 tests, Anurag Sir finalized me for this character."



Rakesh Chaturvedi's look in Kesari

Talking about sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar for the second time, after Padman, he said, "I had already worked with Akshay Kumar Sir so, there was a comfort zone between us. He was so truthful and in the skin of his character that I always felt that I was really having a conversation with Ishar Singh instead of Akshay Sir. This made me react to him appropriately. Also, because of my theatre background, (director) Anurag Singh Sir gave me an opportunity to conduct an intense acting workshop for a month with the cast," he added.

Apart from acting, he has also written and directed Hindi feature films "Bolo Raam" and "BHK Bhalla@Halla.Kom".

