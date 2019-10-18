Pagalpanti character posters: John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor all set for a laugh riot
Pagalpanti is an out and out commercial multi-starrer romantic comedy starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D' Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.
The makers of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, starring an ensemble of actors including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and Ileana D'Cruz, released the character posters on Friday. The Bhushan Kumar production is set to release on November 22. John, who has been seen in action movies of late, will be playing a frightened man in this upcoming comedy. Releasing his character poster, the makers wrote: "Shukravaar ke saath #Pagalpanti bhi zaroori hai yaar!"
View this post on Instagram
Arshad Warsi's character name in the film is called Junky. Sharing his look on Instagram, the Munnabhai star wrote: "Apne talent mein kami nahi hai bhai... Isiliye chain nahi mil raha hai! #Pagalpanti in cinemas 22nd Nov."
View this post on Instagram
Anil Kapoor's love affair with the comedy genre continues in Pagalpanti. The actor who is best known for his comic role in No Entry, Welcome, Welcome Back and total Dhamaal will play the character of "Wi-Fi bhai" that goes with the tagline, "apna network tower se nahi power se chalta hain" the movie. In the poster shared by him, the Fanney Khan star can be seen holding a gun while making a funny gesture.
View this post on Instagram
Apun ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂ¢ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¢...apna network tower se nahi power se chalta hai #Pagalpanti in cinemas 22nd Nov. âÂÂª#pagalpantibegins âÂÂ¬#wifibhai âÂÂª@aneesbazmee @thejohnabraham @arshad_warsi @pulkitsamrat @ileana_official @kriti.kharbanda @urvashirautela #SaurabhShukla @bhushankumar @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @panorama_studios
Ileana D'Cruz is Sanjana, a girl who curses herself for falling in love with a "Panauti". Take a look at her character poster:
View this post on Instagram
Panauti se pyaar kiya... Aur life ka banta dhaar kiya! #Pagalpanti in cinemas 22nd Nov @anilskapoor @thejohnabraham @arshad_warsi @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda @urvashirautela #SaurabhShukla @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @panorama_studios
The makers also released the character posters of supporting cast of the movie - Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela who plays the character of Chandu, Janvi, and Kavya Saurabh Shukla respectively.
View this post on Instagram
Shukravaar ke saath #Pagalpanti bhi zaroori hai yaar! In Cinemas 22nd Nov. @anilskapoor @arshad_warsi @pulkitsamrat @ileana_official @kriti.kharbanda @urvashirautela #SaurabhShukla @aneesbazmee @thejohnabraham @bhushankumar @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @panorama_studios
Pagalpanti is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Anil Kapoor's unique trait that sets him apart