Pagalpanti character posters: John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor all set for a laugh riot

The makers of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, starring an ensemble of actors including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and Ileana D'Cruz, released the character posters on Friday. The Bhushan Kumar production is set to release on November 22. John, who has been seen in action movies of late, will be playing a frightened man in this upcoming comedy. Releasing his character poster, the makers wrote: "Shukravaar ke saath #Pagalpanti bhi zaroori hai yaar!"

Arshad Warsi's character name in the film is called Junky. Sharing his look on Instagram, the Munnabhai star wrote: "Apne talent mein kami nahi hai bhai... Isiliye chain nahi mil raha hai! #Pagalpanti in cinemas 22nd Nov."

Anil Kapoor's love affair with the comedy genre continues in Pagalpanti. The actor who is best known for his comic role in No Entry, Welcome, Welcome Back and total Dhamaal will play the character of "Wi-Fi bhai" that goes with the tagline, "apna network tower se nahi power se chalta hain" the movie. In the poster shared by him, the Fanney Khan star can be seen holding a gun while making a funny gesture.

Ileana D'Cruz is Sanjana, a girl who curses herself for falling in love with a "Panauti". Take a look at her character poster:

The makers also released the character posters of supporting cast of the movie - Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela who plays the character of Chandu, Janvi, and Kavya Saurabh Shukla respectively.

Pagalpanti is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

