Pagalpanti will now hit screens on November 22

Pagalpanti has now got an earlier release date. The film, which was slated to release in December, will now be coming out a month earlier

Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, starring an ensemble of actors including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz, will now release on November 22 instead of December 6 this year.

The film has been preponed, said a statement from the makers. Its cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, and shooting is currently underway in London.

Pagalpanti is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

