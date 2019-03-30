Pahlaj Nihalani warns Kangana Ranaut, says he has enough information to cause trouble

bollywood

Pahlaj Nihalani also warned Kangana Ranaut to not meddle with him, suggesting that he had enough information to cause trouble

Kangana Ranaut and Pahlaj Nihalani

Days after Kangana Ranaut revealed in mid-day's Sit With Hitlist podcast that Pahlaj Nihalani had made her pose in a robe at the onset of her career, the former CBFC chief has stated to a magazine that it is owing to the posters of his film that Ranaut bagged her debut movie, Gangster. Nihalani also warned Ranaut to not meddle with him, suggesting that he had enough information to cause trouble.

Kangana shared a lot of incidents during the chat, one of them being how Pahlaj Nihalani asked her to work in a soft-porn sort of a movie. The actress said: "The fact that people met and promised to guide, help, but then I was put under house arrest. And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You Boss. They had a photo-shoot where they gave me a robe to wear and no undergarments."

Kangana Ranaut continued: "So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness. They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can't do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about."

