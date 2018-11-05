Pahuna - The Little Visitors to release on December 7

bollywood

It is the story of three children bonding together and making a new home for themselves after being separated from their parents while fleeing Nepal during an unrest

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's maiden Sikkimese production "Pahuna - The Little Visitors" will hit the screens on December 7. It is the story of three children bonding together and making a new home for themselves after being separated from their parents while fleeing Nepal during an unrest.

Produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra under their Purple Pebble Pictures banner, co-produced by Children's Film Society, India (CFSI), and directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala, the first look of "Pahuna - The Little Visitors" was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year. Madhu said in a statement: "This film is very special because it addresses the far reaching consequences for children when adults make harsh decisions. Also this story is relevant globally in its appeal."

Explaining the film's ethos, Tyrewala said: "We live in a tough world. Sometimes it's easier to just give up. Hope is what we all need. Like one of the characters in the film says, 'It's never all dark, there is always light'."

"'Pahuna' is full of hopes. That is the reason it resonated with audiences young and old across the globe and now it's releasing in the country it was made and meant for." The movie received a promising response at the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, followed by a special screening at Indian Kaleidoscope Film Festival in New York.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever