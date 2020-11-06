Paige Spiranac: I visualise the face of the person I hate the most on my ball, and just whack at it

American golf sensation Paige Spiranac, 27, has revealed that she thinks of someone she hates and imagines his or her face on the golf ball which she hits to good effect.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Spiranac said on an Instagram live session: "People always ask me, 'how do you hit it further?' You can drink a lot of protein, hit the gym, work on your swing...or you can do what I like to do. I visualise the face of the person I hate the most on my ball, and just whack at it. And that's how you hit it further."

Spiranac's followers were keen to know who is the person the golfer visualises when she hits the golf ball. "You guys keep asking me who I hate and I don't hate anyone. Life's too short to hate people, but there are people that bother me. I am going to get my aggression out when I hit golf balls, like people who tell me I post too many pictures of Niko [her dog], or when guys call me sweetie when they're being

condescending and telling me that I've wrong about something."

