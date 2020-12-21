Paige Spiranac prefers her love life to be kept private

American golf sensation Paige Spiranac may be a public figure, but she chooses to keep many aspects of her personal life private.

Talking on the podcast, Playing A Round, Spiranac, 27, said: "I think a lot of people think I don't talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I'm with someone or I'm married, then I'll lose male followers, and that's actually not the case. I decided to be public, I decided to open up my life online. My parents didn't decide to do that. And so I don't want them to be going through and reading nasty comments about themselves."

Spiranac, who has three million Instagram followers, said there are hazards that come with putting a private romance on a public platform. The golf beauty is reportedly married to trainer Steven Tinoco since 2018. "If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the break-up because I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public," she said.

