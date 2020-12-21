Paige Spiranac prefers her love life to be kept private
Golfer Spiranac prefers to keep her personal life private and doesn't like family to be affected due to negativity
American golf sensation Paige Spiranac may be a public figure, but she chooses to keep many aspects of her personal life private.
Talking on the podcast, Playing A Round, Spiranac, 27, said: "I think a lot of people think I don't talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I'm with someone or I'm married, then I'll lose male followers, and that's actually not the case. I decided to be public, I decided to open up my life online. My parents didn't decide to do that. And so I don't want them to be going through and reading nasty comments about themselves."
Spiranac, who has three million Instagram followers, said there are hazards that come with putting a private romance on a public platform. The golf beauty is reportedly married to trainer Steven Tinoco since 2018. "If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the break-up because I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public," she said.
