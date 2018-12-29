Paine continues banter behind stumps, asks Pant if he can babysit

cricket

Paine was caught on the stump microphone sledging the left-handed batsman after the hosts were bowled out for 151 in the first innings on Day Three of the third Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Australia captain Tim Paine

Australian captain Tim Paine was at it again from behind the stumps with India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant at the receiving end here yesterday. Paine was caught on the stump microphone sledging the left-handed batsman after the hosts were bowled out for 151 in the first innings on Day Three of the third Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the 26th over of the visitors' second innings, Paine mockingly offered Pant a chance to play for the Big Bash League team Hobart Hurricanes after the Test series. The Aussie skipper further asked Pant whether he can babysit. "Tell you what, big MS [Dhoni] is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him down to the [Hobart] Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter," Paine was heard telling teammate Aaron Finch on the stump mic.

"Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the waterfront," Paine continued. "Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? [I can] take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?"

On Thursday, Paine, 34, was heard telling Finch that he would support Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians if Rohit Sharma hits a six at the MCG, during the post-tea session on the second day. In the Perth Test, Paine was involved in a verbal exchange with India captain Virat Kohli, which at one point, needed the umpires' intervention.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever