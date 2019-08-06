Pakistan Army calls meet, Parliament convened over Kashmir

international

The Corps Commanders Conference comes a day after the Indian government abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa gives his speech on day two of the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2018.

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is to chair a Corps Commanders Conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday to discuss the situation along the LoC and the developments in Jammu and Kashmir even as a joint session of Parliament has been summoned by President Arif Alvi. The Corps Commanders Conference comes a day after the Indian government abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected the Indian government's move and said that Jammu and Kashmir was an "internationally recognised disputed territory".

"As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps," it said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said there was a "threat of genocide and ethnic cleansing in occupied Kashmir" -- a Pakistani euphemism for Indian Jammu and Kashmir -- after India revoked Article 370. He said Pakistan would appeal to the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, friendly countries and human rights organisations not to remain silent on the issue.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the OIC Kashmir-focused wing has been called in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss the Kashmir situation.

The session will be attended by representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and other member countries, Geo TV reported.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates