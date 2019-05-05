Pakistan Army opens fire at forward posts, villages along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

national

The shelling and firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri started around 1100 hours, the spokesman said

Representational image

Jammu: Pakistan Army on Sunday lobbed mortars and opened fire from small arms at forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. The shelling and firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri started around 1100 hours, the spokesman said.

He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the Pakistani firing. Ending over a fortnight-long lull, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch followed by firing in Qasba sector in the same district the next day.

Recently, two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. Acting on inputs, a cordon and search operation was launched at Bagender Mohalla in Bijbehara area by the police and the security forces, a police official said.

The militants fired upon the search party, following which the security forces retaliated, the official said. "In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained." Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates