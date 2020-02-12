Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan threatened to leak my nudes, claims Dubai-based woman

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan is currently in the middle of a controversy after he was accused of vulgar blackmailing and sending nudes to a woman based in Dubai. The woman in question, Ashreena Safia took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a lengthy write-up about the shameful behaviour of the Pakistani all-rounder.

Ashreena Safia has also addressed her reported relationship with Shadab Khan, dismissing all rumours of them dating, but saying they were in touch since March last year. She went on to say that they began to connect during the World Cup 2019 in London. She said that she travelled to many countries to be with him but he would 'hook up with other girls'. She also went on to add that after a Pakistani journalist threatened to leak a story about them, Shadab apparently threatened her (Safia) to keep quiet else he would leak her nudes. She also went on to say that Shadab Khan reportedly sent her nudes while he was performing Umrah in Mecca.

Safia also posted screenshots of the text messages exchanged between Shadab and her.

Against the three photos of text that she shared on Instagram, Safia was very emotional as her caption read, "YES I see all the messages you guys send and it is very hard for me to accept but here we are. This is personal/vulnerable for me to share but I have a platform Alhamdulillah to do right. I’m sorry to all the girls who reached out for help when they were used and taken advantage of by the person I was with. Astaghfirullah that I believed his lies and unconsciously enabled his behavior. I have zero to gain from posting this but if I can help one girl become aware then I’m willing to jeopardize myself. I’ve been dealing with this since I moved to Dubai. Shadab is probably the first guy I’ve cared about so deeply and it’s hard to process this still. I cant address anything further for legal reasons so please respect my privacy." Read the full post below.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani cricketer has been embroiled in a controversy after being exposed by a woman. In the past, Shaheen Afridi was accused of exposing himself to a woman while on video call while Imam-Ul-Haq was accused of cheating with multiple women.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates