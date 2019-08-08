Pakistan downgrades diplomatic relations with India, suspends bilateral trade

international

In this handout picture taken and released by Prime Minister Office (PMO) on August 7, 2019 Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) chairs a National Security Committee meeting along with armed forces chiefs and other government officials in Islamabad. Pic/PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend all bilateral trade in the wake of Indian government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee and discussed the situation arising out of the "unilateral illegal" actions by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the meeting, the Committee decided to downgrade all diplomatic relations with India and review all bilateral arrangements with New Delhi. It further noted that the matter would be taken to the United Nations, including the UN Security Council, the government said in a tweet.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Education, Minister for Human Rights, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Law Minister, Adviser Finance, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence, Director General- Inter-Services Public Relations, Secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers.

Reaffirming commitment to the Kashmir cause and "its political, diplomatic and moral support" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Committee stressed, "Independence Day this August 14 to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination. August 15 will be observed as Black Day."

Rattled by India's landmark decisions scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and converting the state into a Union Territory, Pakistan on said that it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.

