Pakistan omits Amir for Australia T20Is

Pakistan selectors once again left out fast bowler Mohammad Amir from the country's 15-member squad set to square off against Australia during the three-match Twenty20 series starting next week.

The 26-year-old went wicketless in three Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, losing his place in the country's Test squad as well as in the ongoing series against Australia.

Another left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood -- who has yet to play for the national senior team -- has been included in the squad following a good showing with Pakistan's second string against New Zealand, which was also played in UAE. "Maqsood has been drafted in the T20 squad after his recent performances in domestic cricket and playing for Pakistan's 'A' team against New Zealand's 'A' team," said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

All-rounder Imad Wasim is also set to make a comeback with the team after his form and fitness was monitored by the selection committee during a string of domestic matches, added Inzamam.

His last match was during the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore last year. The first Twenty20 international is in Abu Dhabi on October 24followed by the next two in Dubai later this month on the 26th and 28th.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf.

