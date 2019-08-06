Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali to invite Indian cricketers for wedding

cricket

Hasan Ali

Karachi: Pakistani pace bowler Hasan Ali said he will invite cricketers from India to his wedding with Indian national Samia Arzoo to be held in Dubai on September 20.

Ali did not specify which Indian cricketers would be on the list of invitees but said he would be happy if they turn up.

"I will invite the Indian cricket team and players to come for my marriage ceremony. After all, we are all cricket mates," Hasan told Urdu Express newspaper here.

"I would love if some Indian players come to the ceremony in Dubai, it would be lovely. The contest is on the field and not off it. In the end, we are all professional cricketers and must share happiness," he said.

