Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir wants 'win of a lifetime' against England

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir has had some of the greatest and undoubtedly the worst days of his career in England - sometimes during the very same match.

But fresh from helping bowl Pakistan to a crushing nine-wicket win over England in the first Test at Lord's, the left-arm paceman hopes he can enjoy the "best memory" with a series win in the second and final Test at Headingley, starting today. "It's a big achievement winning a Test in England and against England. If we win the series, it will be the best memory of my life," Amir said.

