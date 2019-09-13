Pakistan to hold 'jalsa' over Kashmir in PoK: Imran Khan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi makes a statement during the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva

After its 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' flopped, the Pakistan government has resorting to desparate measures in highlighting the Kashmir issue, this time by announcing 'a big Jalsa' in Muzzafarabad in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Friday.

To send a message to the world about the "continuing siege" of Jammu and Kashmir and to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he will organise "a big jalsa" in Muzzafarabad.



According to ANI, Continued tactics by Pakistan government are on the rise despite the fact that people’s clashes with the security agencies and the federal government and protests against them over human rights violations in PoK.

On August 30, Khan reportedly urged people to come on the streets to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour but the event, in spite of the hype, failed to garner much attention among the Pakistanis.

The authorities in Pakistan also made desperate attempts by involving school children in the protests to show their support for the people of Kashmir, but it failed to gather traction. Authorities also restricted traffic and had blocked roads ahead of the protests that caused inconvenience hundreds of Pakistanis as their daily lives were hampered.

While the prime minister made useless efforts in the country on this issue, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been fizzled out by the Indian delegation at the summit held at the United Nations Human Right Council (UNHRC).

At the UNHRC session, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reportedly presented a false narrative on Kashmir maintained by his country following the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370. However, Pakistan was strongly reprimanded by Indian delegation.

Contradicting with the narrative presented by the minister in the session, protests were held outside the UN Headquarters against the dire situation of Human Rights violation by Pakistan in the Balochistan.

At a special tent at Broken Chair in front of the UN headquarters in Geneva, the Baloch Human Rights Council reportedly organised a briefing on Tuesday on highlight on 'The Humanitarian Crisis in Balochistan'.

With inputs from ANI

