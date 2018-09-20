Pakistan troops slit BSF jawan's throat in Jammu

national

The BSF had earlier said the name of the victim was Narender Kumar. The incident came a day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the maiden "smart fence" project of the BSF in Jammu

DGP O P Singh announces the arrest on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

A BSF jawan's throat was slit and his body bore multiple bullet injuries after the missing trooper was found killed by Pakistani troops in the Jammu region, in a first of its kind barbaric act against Indian forces along the International Border, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said a "high alert" has been issued to all formations along the 192-km long International Border (IB) and the 740-km LoC, which is manned by the Army. The brutal incident in Ramgarh sector on Tuesday was reminiscent of similar attacks in the past against Indian security forces along the LoC.

The missing BSF jawan was identified as head constable Narender Singh. The BSF had earlier said the name of the victim was Narender Kumar. The incident came a day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the maiden "smart fence" project of the BSF in Jammu.

BSF jawan arrested for 'sharing info'

The Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested a BSF jawan from Noida on the charge of sharing vital information with Pakistan ISI agents, state police chief O P Singh said. Achutanand Misra, hailing from Rewa, was "honey-trapped" into sharing information about the unit's operation by a woman, the DGP said.

