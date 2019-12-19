Pakistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in second Test

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Karachi: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. Their series is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus killed eight people in March 2009, leading to the suspension of international cricket in the country as foreign sides refused to visit over security fears.

The rain-ravaged first Test ended in a tame draw after almost three days were lost. Pakistan were forced into one change after pace bowler Usman Shinwari was ruled out of the match with typhoid and he has been replaced by leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya comes in for Sri Lanka at the expense of paceman Kasun Rajitha who suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test.

