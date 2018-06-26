Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik plans to quit ODIs post 2019 World Cup

Malik, who has been part of Pakistan's two major cricketing moments -- the World T20 title in 2009 and the ICC Champions Trophy crown in 2017 -- expressed his desire to win the 50-over quadrennial tournament in 2019

Ahead of Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe later this month, former skipper Shoaib Malik has reportedly revealed his plans of retiring from 50-over cricket after the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales. Malik, who made his Pakistan debut in 1999 in an One-day International (ODI) against the West Indies at Sharjah, however wants to continue playing the shortest format of the game subject to his fitness and performances.

"The 2019 World Cup is my last event of the 50-over cricket. I will try to play T20 cricket if I continue to stay fit and put up performances," media reports quoted Malik as saying. He had retired from Tests in 2015. Malik has so far scored 6,975 ODI runs at an average of 35.22, including nine 100s and 41 fifties and has taken 154 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

Malik, who has been part of Pakistan's two major cricketing moments -- the World T20 title in 2009 and the ICC Champions Trophy crown in 2017 -- expressed his desire to win the 50-over quadrennial tournament in 2019. "I have set goals for myself and one of them is winning the World Cup 2019. I already have two major cricketing titles in my career, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, and now this is the only title left," he said.

Pakistan will next play Australia and Zimbabwe in a triangular series from July 1 to July 8. The tri-series will be followed by a five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe commencing from July 13.

