Pregnant Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik go on pilgrimage in Medina

Shoaib and Sania are accompanied by her parents, mum Nasima, dad Imran and sister Anam. The family visited the shrine of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina



Shoaib Malik with wife Sania Mirza

India tennis ace Sania Mirza, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, is on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to seek blessings from the Almighty before the birth of her baby, due in October.

Shoaib and Sania Mirza are accompanied by her parents, mum Nasima, dad Imran and sister Anam. The family visited the shrine of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina, Saudi Arabia, after which, Anam Instagrammed the below picture.

After a career-pausing break and motherhood, will Sania Mirza bounce back to the tennis court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? It's a long way off, feels the former doubles World No. 1, who says resuming her game is a priority, as soon as the pregnancy is done. She wants to set an example that people shouldn't give up dreams just because they're pregnant.

Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, who got married in 2010, announced her pregnancy last month. "It was just about time. I was down with my knee injury anyway and we had been thinking about it for a while. We thought it was a good time to start a family and experience a new phase in our lives," Sania told IANS. The tennis ace is suffering from a condition called jumper's knee, which has kept her off the game for over six months.

She said her knee is better: "It definitely is. I haven't played since mid-October, so it has been a solid six months and more. Rest was something everyone was recommending. So, I won't say it's perfect, but it's better." Will she be at the 2020 Olympic

With inputs from IANS

