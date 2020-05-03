Pakistani host jokes about Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise, actor Adnan Siddiqui apologises
A Pakistani host recently made fun of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise and actor Adnan Siddiqui has now taken to his social media account to apologise for the same!
For the uninitiated, the demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan has left a void that will never be filled. The legends have only left millions of memories for all of us through their films and performances, both of which will always stay unforgettable. Their collective contribution to Indian Cinema was over a 100 years, yes!
However, a Pakistani host by the name of Amir Liaquat recently made fun of their deaths and that has forced another Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui to take to his social media account to apologise. Taking to Instagram, he wrote- "So I don't know how to explain what I'm feeling right now or what to say. But this needs to go out. I was invited on the live chat show 'Jeewey Pakistan' yesterday when this unfortunate incident happened." (sic)
He added, "The anchor Amir Liaquat Sahab joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it 'hitting below the belt'." (sic)
Have a look at the post right here:
In case you were unaware, Siddiqui played the role of Sridevi's husband in Mom and also shared the screen with Irrfan Khan in 2007's International film, A Mighty Heart. He even shared a picture from one of the stills from that film to mourn the actor's sudden demise and wrote a long note. Have a look right here:
“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”..... "Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return."! . . . Disturbed and gutted!! A fine soul gone too soon. I had the honour of first meeting Irrfan as a co-star on the sets of ‘A Mighty Heart.’ For one of the scenes after learning his lines I saw him doing the scene again and again which left me puzzled. I asked him, Irrfan Sahab ye kya kar rahe hain aap? He replied- We’re both playing CID agents which means we’ll be showing our ID cards everywhere. I’m practicising the scene so I don’t look clumsy while showing the ID card. And that was the first time I realised what a fine actor he was. We’d become friends on the sets and used to hang out together after the shoot. I remember for another scene, he wanted to know a word in Urdu used commonly in Pakistan and he asked me. He was a great actor but didn’t shy away from learning and perfecting his art. One of the evenings, he shared an incident where him and his friend got the role of an extra actor in James Bond series “Octopussy” which was shot in India. But because they cycled to the set, they were late and the shoot was over. He told me since then he wanted to do a Hollywood movie. Our careers in Hollywood started together, but he proved his mettle and conquered the fort. In 2018 while attending IPPA in London. I found out that he was in London, though he wasn’t meeting anyone he agreed to meet me. We had a long chat about movies and world in general. He looked so positive. His last words were- “Adnan, I’ll be fine very soon and I’ll be back. InshAllah”! Who knew today, I would be penning this note. Condolences and strength to his family. Irrfan, you will be missed a lot. Rest in peace my friend.ð
And this is what he had to say about Kapoor's unfortunate death:
What are your opinions on this whole issue?
