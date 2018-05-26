Pakistani players to stop wearing smart watches

Although it is unclear as yet whether the transmitting capability was enabled, it is anticipated the ICC will check that fact



Representational picture

Pakistan will leave their smart watches off the field of play after being asked to do so by an ICC anti-corruption officer. Photographs emerged on Day One of the first Test against England at Lord's of Asad Shafiq wearing a watch, which can transmit data if enabled.

Although it is unclear as yet whether the transmitting capability was enabled, it is anticipated the ICC will check that fact. Communication devices are forbidden on the field of play.

