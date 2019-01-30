Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued ED notice

national

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a show-cause notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for alleged violation of foreign exchange rules involving Rs two crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The notice, issued on Monday, has been served in a case that pertains to the seizure of undeclared US dollars from him at the Delhi airport in 2011. "The show-cause notice has been served to Khan involving Rs 2 crore for alleged violation of foreign exchange rules," an ED official said.

This is Khan's second brush with revenue intelligence agents. In 2011, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had detained him at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi and slapped charges under FEMA and Customs Act violation against him for carrying a huge amount of undeclared foreign currency.



A renowned Sufi singer and nephew of Pakistani singing legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Khan debuted as a playback singer in Bollywood with the movie Paap in 2003. He has also served as a judge on singing reality shows in India.

Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from agencies)

