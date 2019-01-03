Pakistan's Haris Sohail ruled out of remaining South Africa tour

cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that they will name a replacement, if any, at a later time, International Cricket Council reported

Haris Sohail

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the rest of the ongoing Test series with South Africa after sustaining an injury to his right knee. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that they will name a replacement, if any, at a later time, International Cricket Council reported.

Pakistan succumbed to a six-wicket defeat in spite of Haris' replacement Shan Masood's impressive 65 runs off 120 balls in his side's second innings at Centurion in South Africa.

Haris' dropping is a major blow for his side, as he has scored hundreds against both Australia and New Zealand during Pakistan's Tests in the UAE last year. A 0-1 down Pakistan is set to meet South Africa for its second Test in Cape Town, beginning from January 3.

