Pakistan's outcry over Kashmir shows their shamelessness: Baloch activist

Hammal Haider called out the Pakistan's request to the world leaders to intervene as India revokes Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling decision an "illegal aggression" in the region.

Security personnel stand guard during curfew like restriction on fifth consecutive day in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Pakistan's dissent over the recent developments in Kashmir and its advocacy for the human rights of the locals show the height of hypocrisy and shamelessness when compared to the 72 years of their illegal occupation of Balochistan, said Baloch National Movement’s foreign spokesman Hammal Haider.

Haider's remarks came in the time of elevated tension between India and Pakistan after the Centre announced its landmark decision of transition of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a union territory, with effect from October 31. Shocked by India's move, Pakistan reportedly requested the international community to intervene in the matter and call for restraint, calling it an "illegal aggression" in the region.

Haider claimed that Pakistan has been "illegally occupying" Balochistan for the past 72 years and has extra-judicially abducted and killed thousands of their local political activists throughout the years. He informed that Balochistan was once an independent country like many others. On August 11, 1947, the province gained independence from the British colonisers just three days before the creation of Pakistan.

"But six months later, we lost our freedom. A proposal was presented by the then ruler of Balochistan, Mir Ahmad Yar Khan, to the upper and lower house of the parliament at Mohammad Ali Jinnah's request to join Pakistan. But both houses unanimously rejected his proposal and refused to join Pakistan," Haider affirmed.

"After failing to convince the Baloch people in the name of Islam and focal two-nation theory, Pakistan resorted to military forces and invaded Balochistan on March 27, 1948, and annexed it against the will of the Baloch people," he added.

Since then, the activist said that the same military has killed hundreds and thousands of people who asked for the rights of self-determination. "It also is the same army that is currently involved in the killings of not only Baloch people but also Sindhis and Pashtoon political activists, teachers, lawyers, and human rights campaigners," he further added.

With inputs from PTI

