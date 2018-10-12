Palak Muchhal: Music made me empathetic towards others

music

Palak Muchhal spoke on music theory, music practice and its association with emotional intelligence as part the Amani India Project, which partnered with Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence to weave their programme into music making curriculum

Singer Palak Muchhal of 'Prem ratan dhan payo' fame says she started learning music at an early age, and that it has helped her become more empathetic towards others. Palak spoke on music theory, music practice and its association with emotional intelligence as part the Amani India Project, which partnered with Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence to weave their programme into music making curriculum. It was launched here by Smile Foundation and Children in Harmony on Thursday.

"I am really excited to be a part of this because it is helping children learn and build emotional intelligence through music. I can relate to this as I started singing at an early age and music has made me empathetic towards others. Music has given my life a purpose.

"I am glad that through this project, children are understanding that music is not only a hobby or a profession, it has the power to change lives," Palak said.

An initiative through which children learn to identify, comprehend and manage their emotions through music, the project brought together teachers, student mentors, and school children. The event centred on enabling students to learn the basics of music making -- beat, rhythm, tone, dynamics and pitch -- while establishing an emotional connect with the same.

Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation, said the objective was to help children become aartivists' activist artists.

