Palghar: 10 illicit liquor brewing units dismantled in huge combing op

Taking serious note of mid-day's report on no arrests being made in the attack on the forest guard in Tungareshwar wildlife sanctuary (TWS), a team of 100 Forest Department (FD), SRPF and excise department officials on Tuesday carried out a combing operation in the sanctuary and adjoining areas and dismantled 10 illicit liquor brewing units.



Forest guard assaulted

FD is now waiting for police officials to arrest the accused responsible for the attack. On March 20, forest guard Ankush Kendre was assaulted by a mob, allegedly from Belkadi village in Palghar district, who had come to take away five people held on suspicion of hunting. The locals entered the FD office where the accused were kept and vandalized it, after which they assaulted Kendre. On March 31, mid-day reported in 'No arrests made of forest office vandalism despite video evidence' how none of the accused were held even 10 days after the incident. Local cops said they were taking their time in the probe as several people were involved in the attack.

Combing operation held

On Tuesday, the officials started the huge combing operation inside the core forest area to see if any illegal activists were going on. Divisional forest officer, wildlife -1, Sachin Repal said, "The combing operation was much needed because some unidentified people had torched the forest after our staff made some arrests in the March 20 incident.

During the combing operation, action was taken against 10 illicit liquor brewing units at TWS. Such combing operations will continue at regular intervals. We want to convey a strict message to anti social elements - no illegal activity will be tolerated inside the forest and strict action as per the law will be initiated against those involved in it."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, forest guards associated with the Maharashtra State Forest Guards Promoted Foresters Union met the SGNP director and requested him to look into the case so that the culprits are arrested.

