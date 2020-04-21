Palghar lynching: Woman cop takes charge at Kasa police station

A woman officer who was fired upon while probing a Rs 200-crore bank fraud case some weeks ago has been appointed temporary in charge of Kasa police station in Palghar where three people were lynched by a mob late Thursday night.

The incident happened near Gadchinchale village on the Dhabadi-Khanvel road under Kasa police station limits. Three people from Kandivali in Mumbai, identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) and driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were pulled out of their car and beaten to death in the presence of a police team that had rushed to the site to save them. Officials said Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh appointed Assistant Inspector Siddhava Jaibhaye as Kasa police station incharge after the incumbent API and PSI were placed under suspension for Thursday's incident.

Jaibhaye's car took a bullet hit on March 7 at Virar Phata, some days after seven people were arrested for trying to steal Rs 200 crore by hacking the bank account of a corporate entity. Jaibhaye, attached to the Palghar Crime Branch at the time, was instrumental in foiling the hacking bid. Meanwhile, a new case had been registered in Khanvel in Silvassa against a mob which attacked a Talasari police team that was rushing to the lynching site as reinforcement, officials said.

