Pallavi Sharda makes heads turn in this ensemble at Cannes series

Pallavi Sharda

Pallavi Sharda attended the Cannes International Series Festival, Canneseries, (the equivalent of the Cannes film festival for TV productions) for the world premiere of Beecham House, helmed by Gurinder Chadha. The Besharam (2013) and Hawaizaada (2015) actor made heads turn in a Payal Singhal number.

The actress also shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Just casually waiting for my ride. #beechamhouse #cannesseries #worldpremiere @payalsinghal @flowerchildbyshaheenabbas [sic]

Canneseries, which runs till April 10, aims at creating a stage where the foremost creators in the world of television series come together.

Pallavi Sharda, who has featured in Bollywood films like Besharam and Hawaizaada, has been chosen as the female lead opposite Mike Vogel in the ABC drama pilot Triangle. Directed by McG, Triangle poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travellers over the course of human history?

Pallavi will reportedly play Alex, David's (Vogel) girlfriend who is trying to connect with his teen daughter Natalie (Sarah Catherine Hook).

