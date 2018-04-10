Panasonic India unveils two new cameras with 4K video recording

The two new lightweight cameras by Panasonic India, Lumix G7 and Lumix G85, in the "Digital Single Lens Mirrorless (DSLM)" category, comes with 4K video recording feature



Japanese device manufacturer Panasonic on Tuesday introduced two new lightweight cameras -- Lumix G7 and Lumix G85 -- in the "Digital Single Lens Mirrorless (DSLM)" category with 4K video recording in India.

Lumix G85, priced at Rs 72,990, features a splash and dust-proof design with dual-image stabilisation and focus stacking capacity to support the images shot with the post-focus function of the camera.

"The new LUMIX G7 and G85 targets the new-age videographers and photographers, who are upwardly mobile and are willing to join the 4K revolution," Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head-Digital Imaging, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

With 4K video recording feature, users can capture the photos at 30 fps in 8MP equivalent resolution. The cameras also enable 4K live cropping in video recording.

Lumix G7 will cost Rs 53,990 (without dual-kit).

Both the cameras have been designed to prioritise photography while travelling, trekking, wildlife and adventure purposes.

Lumix G85 is a rugged-design Digital Single Lens Mirrorless (DSLM) camera with the front structure composed of a magnesium alloy.

it is splash and dust-proof and integrates an OLED Live View Finder (LVF) with 2360K-dot high-resolution.

The 16MP "Digital Live MOS Sensor" without "Low Pass" filter combine to achieve crisp, high-resolution images in detail.