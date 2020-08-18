Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia: Pandit Jasraj would sing like a lion on stage

Given the amount we've enjoyed his music, he will not be forgotten. We feel fortunate to have heard him sing, and to have performed with him. He was immensely loved.

We wouldn't meet our family members as [often] as we met them [our contemporaries]. He was jovial and always made merry. But, on stage, he would sing like a lion. We have done many shows together.

He was someone who was blessed with talent and immense love. I had admired Bhimsen ji also, but I had the chance to actually sit and interact with Jasrajji. May the lord keep his soul happy.

