Panga First Look: Kangana Ranaut looks beautiful and happy as Jaya

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film Panga has just got its first character poster in the form of Kangana Ranaut as Jaya. The Manikarnika actress looks happy and relaxed as she sits on a sofa wearing a lovely sari, smiling into the camera. Kangana's team shared her first look poster on social media with the caption, "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 #Pangastories"

Panga is a sports-drama and will feature Kangana Ranaut as a Kabaddi player. Apart from her and Richa Chaddha, the film also features Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Panga is scheduled to release next year on January 24.

The trailer of the film, however, is all set to release on December 23, and we can't wait to see what the power-packed trio -- Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Richa Chaddha -- have in store for us.

Kangana was last seen in Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao, and also has AL Vijay's film on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi.

