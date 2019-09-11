Pankaj Jaiswal making debut in Bollywood as producer with Sanjay Mishra film Amma Ki Boli

Ammaa Ki Boli is a comical genre movie Produced by Pankaj Jaiswal & Prakash Bhardwaj under the banner of Next Entertainment. Amma ki boli is all set to hit the theatre at 30th August

Pankaj Jaiswal born and bought up in Ghatkopar(Mumbai). He pursued his graduation in 2013 from K J Somaiya college. After 2 years he started his own company along with Prakash Bhardwaj in 2015 "Next Entertainment Private Limited". He started his career in the industry with shorts films, then tv serial in Doordarshan "Naa Hausla Harenge Hum"(2016-17). In 2018 he also worked with Prakash Jha with a social people how to make a country better "Saare Jahan se Acha"

Along with Pankaj Jaiswal, Actor Ishtiyak Khan last seen in Bharat, will feature in Ammaa Ki Boli, which also stars Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. "I'm playing the youngest brother of a family, who is very greedy. He stays with his family just to claim the property. The guy is so irresponsible that he doesn't even care about his mother," said Ishtiyak.

Talking about the forthcoming film's message, he shared: "Due to modernisation and generation gap, we are moving away from our family members and elders. It also depicts the difference of mindset between the older generation and the new one."

Ammaa Ki Boli is a comical genre movie directed by Narayan Chauhan. The story revolves around an old-aged husbandless mother, her 5 grown-up children's and a second-rate two-seater scooter. The movie features Faruk Zafar as Ammaa in the lead role, following with Sanjay Mishra, Priyal Patil, Govind Namdev, Sitaram Panchal, Hrishita Bhatt, Zakir Hussain Actor, Ishtiaq Khan, Shekhar Singh and others in their respective important roles.

Next Entertainment is a production house which produced web series "Saare Jahan Se Acha" with Prakash Jha as a host. Next Entertainment was also involved with Doordarshan tv serial "Naa Hausla Harenge Hum"

