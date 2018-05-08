Pankaj Tripathi drives attention to farmers' needs

From decreasing dependency on loans to procuring cheaper equipment, Pankaj Tripathi has ideas for government to help group



Pankaj Tripathi

Moments after picking up the National Award for his act as a cynical CRPF officer in Newton last week, Pankaj Tripathi reflected on his future plans, revealing that he saw himself doing organic farming. Having lived the life of a farmer in his childhood, he is versed with the hurdles that the community faces. Now that he's in a position to do so, he hopes to improve their livelihood.

Talking to mid-day, Tripathi reveals he is working towards the betterment of farmers belonging to his native place, Gopalganj in Bihar. "Hailing from a farmer's family, I have known the hardships [they face]. Given the effort they put in, and the returns they get in India, it's not easy [to live their life]. It has always been my primary [desire] to give back to this community. I have already begun working on various programs," the actor says.

On his course of action is an educative session that will enable farmers to learn about processes that can make their job easier. "In order to provide sustainable means of making a living, we are putting together a community that can demand better price points for [procuring] tillers of land, and making farmers better educated about processes. We also want them to be less dependent on loans and make a living with their personal funds."

Tripathi simultaneously intends to uplift their method of living by building toilets to prevent open defecation. "I have tied up with local government [bodies] to help build toilets. I am coordinating with corporator and civic bodies. I hope to make facilities [easily] available to farmers, and educate them about their rights." Should the initiative be successful in Gopalganj, Tripathi says he will extend it to other villages in Maharashtra. "It would be great if this can reach to the entire community."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates