Pankaj Tripathi on Gunjan Saxena: Need more fathers like Anup Saxena

Pankaj Tripathi's flawless act is one of the many things that stand out in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Playing Janhvi Kapoor's father who leaves no stone unturned to help his daughter realise her dream of becoming a pilot, the actor gave us an everyday hero who challenges the rampant gender inequality in small but significant ways.

"There's no taking away the fact that our society needs more fathers like Anup Saxena. To have a parent like him who encouraged his child to break the shackles of patriarchy was rare and empowering for a girl in the '90s. She could dream fearlessly because she was given the impetus at home by her father who harped on gender equality. It was this quality that attracted me to the film," says the actor.

As father to 13-year-old Aashi, Tripathi says his personal experience immediately endeared him to the character and his motivations. "While I was filming Gunjan Saxena, I realised I have traces of Anup in me and want to continue being that parent to my daughter. It's my most cherished compliment that my wife and daughter are happy with my portrayal of the role," he says, crediting his success to the powerful women in his life.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news