Pankaj Udhas' heartfelt tribute to Pandit Jasraj: Vocalists feel orphaned today

My first interaction with him was in the mid-'70s, when I was struggling to find my feet. After that, I met him frequently. He was full of love and blessings, and always motivated people. My most recent memory of him is from this February: The sons of famous qawwali duo Shankar-Shambhu hold an annual felicitation event, the Shankar-Shambhu Awards, where they honour a musician of high calibre. This year, they gave the award to Pandit Jasrajji. At the age of 90, here was a man who was so alert. He held my hand as we made our way to the stage, and for the entire duration that I spoke about him, and his speech that followed, he didn't let go of my hand.

I won't forget how he expressed his love for me.

He was the doyen of classical singing. Indian classical vocalists feel orphaned today. Artistes like him are not born anymore. At 90, he had the same dedication for music that he did 50 years ago. He dedicated himself to the upliftment of the genre.

I had worked on an album with Sadhana Sargam, who was Panditji's student. I recall [being mesmerised] as soon as she began singing. I told her she was fortunate to have learnt from him, and that I wish I too had a chance to be his student. His [superior] method of teaching is evident in the success of his disciples. [He was a great teacher] because he had an understanding of Indian classical music, and was well-versed with our scriptures and Vedas. Hence, he knew the techniques of classical singing, which also involves voice culture. The technique includes voice modulation, breath-control and the perfect pronunciation. If you've worked with Panditji, you are likely to be well-versed with ragas. Only someone who is familiar with them can do justice to them. We will miss his presence, but his music will live on in the hearts [of his fans].

As told to Sonia Lulla

