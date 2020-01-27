Pankaja Munde to hold day-long hunger strike over Marathwada water crisis

Aurangabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde will be leading a day-long hunger strike and protest here on Tuesday to outline the issue of water crisis in the region. "We are going to organise a day-long hunger strike over the issue of Marathawada water crisis and want the Uddhav Thackrey government to take measures to resolve the same. The protest is also about other problems which are in Maharashtra", she said.

"Due to the lack of water, farmers are facing difficulties in Marathawada. Owing to low produce and lack of funds, they are not able to provide education to their children. The lack of water has increased unemployment in the region," she said.

"We are expecting that all the leaders of Maharashtra will join our movement. If we will not get success in one day rally then in future we will take some other steps," the BJP leader added.

