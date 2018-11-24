Papa MS Dhoni is daughter Ziva's Bugs Bunny

cricket

Dhoni, who was rested for the three-match T20I series against both the West Indies and Australia, is making the most of the break by spending quality time with his family

India cricketer MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, three, make for a rather adorable father-daughter pair. Ziva has always won hearts online with her cuteness and yesterday was no different.

In the latest Instagram video posted by Dhoni, Ziva can be seen feeding him a carrot (screen grab above). Eating carrots is often associated with the animated cartoon character — Bugs Bunny.

View this post on Instagram Ziva’s bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) onNov 23, 2018 at 2:32am PST

Dhoni aptly captioned the video: "Ziva's bugs bunny". As soon as Dhoni shared the video with his 11.1 million followers, within two hours of him posting it, there were more than two lakh 'likes' with online users commenting how cute and loving the video is. Both Sakshi and Dhoni often upload pictures and videos of their daughter singing, dancing or exercising on social media and she has become quite a hit.

