Papon: I have been spending more time in Assam

sunday-mid-day

Love for home is keeping him away from Mumbai, not controversy, says the singer

Papon

After what happened on The Voice Kids, would you consider being judge on a reality show again?

I am not sure. I was approached for others shows like that one, but I took this one up because I liked the format of a children’s show. We are not judges, but coaches. I can’t speak about the future.

There were reports of you being kept out of performing at Bihu celebrations in Assam after the controversy.

Really? Where did you hear that? We get calls for Bihu shows till the end of the season. It was our decision to not participate this year since we had committed to another project outside Assam, around the same time. It was communicated to the organisers last December.

Are you spending more time in Assam for a reason?

It has always been like this. I get half a chance and I fly to Assam. I am planning a couple of special projects that will need me to make more trips there in the near future. I have also been busy in the studio, redesigning the sound for my next indie set of songs. I am looking at a more global perspective.

How was the experience of singing Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya in Sanju?

It takes a dig at the media, which is powerful and can be misused by some. Raj Kumar Hirani always sends a social message via his films. It was tough to sound different from myself but when I saw the hard work Ranbir [Kapoor] had put in to become Sanjay Dutt, it inspired me to give my best. Ranbir had quite a few dialogues in the song and it was recorded after a long hectic day of shoot.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates