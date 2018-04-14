Papon left out from the Bihu festival celebrations in Assam

Papon is still facing the heat of his infamous kiss controversy. He has been left out from the Bihu festival celebrations in home state, Assam



Papon

Papon is still facing the heat of his infamous kiss controversy. He has been left out from the Bihu festival celebrations in home state, Assam. Every year, the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer was considered the biggest draw at major stage shows. This year, none of the organisers have approached the crooner as they don't know how the audience will react to him. They say Papon's reputation has been tarnished after he was caught kissing a contestant on Voice India Kids in February this year. Papon, who later stepped down as judge of the reality show, has been lying low ever since.

