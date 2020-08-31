Papon's mother passes away, singer pens an emotional note

In an unfortunate piece of news, singer and music director Papon lost his mother on August 27. He took to his Instagram account a while ago and penned an emotional and heartfelt note and expressed his thoughts. He seldom kept sharing posts on his mother that only reflected how close he was to her.

As she passed away, this is what he had to write on his Instagram post- "Maa left us on 27th August. She fought well and we tried our best to keep her here but god had other plans. We find peace in the fact that she apparently left on a very auspicious day and in an auspicious hour for her journey ahead and maybe is with our father whom she missed every hour of every day in the last 6 years. Their pair was made in heaven and they must have met by now in heaven. And their souls also chose the same day of the week to leave the body." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

One of the first people to drop a comment on the post was Ruhi Singh and this is what she wrote- "I’m really sorry for your loss. May her soul rest in peace." (sic) Akriti Kakkar wrote- "Prayers prayers .. She has reunited with your father and they will continue showering their blessings on you and the family." (sic) Richa Sharma had this to say- "May her soul rest in peace..Naman to departed soul. more strength to you and your family.." (sic)

And Anoushka Shankar wrote- "Ah Papon I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. But as you say your parents must be together now and they are both with you from the other side. Sending you so much love and prayers for your mum." (sic)

