Parambrata Chattopadhyay: I belong to the Bengali film industry

His acclaimed act as an aide to Vidya Balan's character in the 2012 drama, Kahaani, made makers of Hindi films instantly sit up and take notice of him. But, Bengali actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay wasn't one to be swayed by the glamour attached with Bollywood. "Many people thought I would shift to Mumbai and do more Hindi films, but I am an actor and a director, and primarily belong to the Bengali film industry. I am happy doing Bengali films, and occasionally, a Hindi project," says the actor, who can be persuaded to take up a project from the Hindi film industry if it appeases his heart.

One such offering was the Anushka Sharma-backed Anvita Dutt directorial venture, Bulbbul. The supernatural period thriller, which drops on Netflix on June 24, sees the actor play a "character full of intrigue". The offering also has him collaborate with Sharma for the second time, after the duo shared screen space in the horror film, Pari. "When shooting for Pari, I was relatively new to the Hindi film [industry]. [Anushka and I] spent a lot of time doing workshops. I enjoyed the atmosphere on the set and was looking forward to working with [her team] again. She had dropped in when we were shooting for Bulbbul. It was good to reconnect with her as well as her brother, Karnesh [co-producer]."

Sharma's last production, Paatal Lok is being touted as one among the best to have released this year. Inevitably then, cinephiles have their eyes trained on Bulbbul, which promises to be an equally gritty offering. According to Chattopadhyay, Sharma has been "handpicking projects that are pushing the envelope, which provides actors from regional films to showcase their talent."

It was Dutt who roped him for this series. "I said yes immediately. Though she is a debutant, she didn't need my advice. She is confident about her craft," says Chattopadhyay, who is also working on a biopic on legendary actor, Soumitra Chatterjee.

