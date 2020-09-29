Paramitas - A dream run by Pallavi Aggarwal

Whatever you are from within, the only way to reflect it through your personality is clothing in such a way that it exhibits the whole package that you are from the within.

Pallavi Aggarwal is one such fashion designer who is presenting the world a way to explore their personalities and turn themselves into a walking diva. Paramitas is the brand that she started three years back and look at it now the brand is no less than whopping trendy couture.

Coming from Faridabad Haryana Pallavi Aggarwal started this fashion brand with so many dreams.

Turning her dreams into reality she is now slaying her couture at a high level where Bollywood is turning its head towards her. Just when she started, it was witnessed by Rahul Roy for the inauguration of the brand store. Apart from this, the Paramitas opening ceremony was done by Amrita Arora. The outlet launch was quite a talk for a long time.

Mentioning the milestone that she has achieved, Pallavi Aggarwal has dressed a score of celebrities including Ashmit Patel, Nora Fatehi, Mahek Chahel, Saba Khan, Kriti Verma, Aarti Singh, Rakhi Sawant Deepshikha Nagpal, Rahul Roy, MD, Anita Hasanadani. The reason why Paramitas is worth admiring is that she works with sheer dedication and tries to capture the image in her client's mind. Paramitas are becoming a gracious and elegant brand every other day because of the feature of quirk, creative, and on point work that is mastered by Pallavi Aggarwal.

Paramitas itself means perfection which is an ancient word. Surely the name of the couture complements the work they are doing. This is worth admiring as the drape, cut and style that you get from paramitas is sheer elegance, piece of sophistication, and your desires.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever