Paras Chhabra on Akanksha Puri: She was looking stupid in her interview

We have said this before and we say this again that Bigg Boss 13 has turned out to be the most explosive season of all time. Relationships were born and butchered, controversies were made, and overnight stars were birthed. And one of them is Paras Chhabra.

He was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri and fans were hoping this love story would go beyond. It seems fate had other plans, the two not only parted ways, but it seems the separation was brutal and barbaric. Such is the extent of the strain that Paras has now begun to lash out at Akanksha in his interviews.

And in his latest interview with SpotBoyE, he blasted her and gave some no-holds-barred statements. When asked about his promise to Akanksha's family of getting married to her, he says, "I really don't know what all she has spoken behind me. If I would have made any such commitment to her family then they must have surely come ahead to talk about it. But after whatever I saw in the video where she is talking all nasty things about me, even if I would have told her family that I'll marry her, I wouldn't have."

And what about the tattoo of her name that he has on his wrist? "I haven't got the time to get it covered. But the first thing after this interview will be that. I will go and get it covered," he says.

When asked about her interview where she spoke about their break-up, the actor has another scathing take on it. "I was laughing at her video interview, where she is behaving all heartbroken due to our breakup and while doing that, she has heavy makeup on- how stupid was that looking!"

Well, Akansha is yet to comment on Paras' brutal attacks.

