Parineeti brings best out of me while shooting: Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor earlier featured in Ishaqzaade, and Namaste England marks the second time that they have been paired. They will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor says his Namaste England co-star Parineeti Chopra brings out his best while shooting for a film. Arjun, Parineeti and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah interacted with the media here at the wrap-up party of Namaste England on Wednesday.

Both actors earlier featured in Ishaqzaade, and Namaste England marks the second time that they have been paired. They will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun said: "As an actor, Parineeti brings the best out of me because I feel that if you are honest with your co-actor, then automatically, you deliver good results.

"There is not a feeling of fear in me while working with Parineeti as I can tell her to improvise on a certain scene or ask her to do some more retakes together. There is no sense of insecurity among us in terms of outdoing each other. So, you look forward to work with such actors because eventually it helps both the actors to perform a good scene. That is the reason I enjoy working with her."

Arjun said they have also witnessed a lot of ups and downs in their careers. "It's been almost seven years since we did our first film together. We were really young while shooting 'Ishaqzaade'. So, there has been a lot of gap... Both of us have been in touch, but I think we have witnessed so many ups and downs in our personal and professional life, but while working on 'Namaste England', we didn't feel like we have shot a film after six years.

"Now, both of us have worked with each other in two back-to-back films. So, I think we should take a break working with each other". Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England is a sequel to the superhit film Namastey London.

"It's a franchise that has been loved for so many years. Namastey London had iconic songs, scenes and visuals, so to be part of that world, and to be working with Vipul sir who has earlier directed that film, gives me an amazing feeling.

"It's also a strange feeling because sometimes you want to be part of some films and I clearly remember that I watched Namastey London with Katrina Kaif (who was the film's leading lady), and today I am talking about wrapping shooting of 'Namaste England'. So, it's very surreal in that sense," Arjun Kapoor added. The film will release on October 19.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever