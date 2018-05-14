Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra to reunite?

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Parineeti Chopra will team up with Sidharth Malhotra in Shotgun Shaadi. The film, directed by debutant Prashant Singh, is about groom kidnappings in Bihar



Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Parineeti Chopra will team up with Sidharth Malhotra in Shotgun Shaadi. The film, directed by debutant Prashant Singh, is about groom kidnappings in Bihar. There had been chatter that Shraddha Kapoor was in consideration. Sid and Pari were seen together in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

After the hit Golmaal Again, she has a lot to look forward to. In an interview, Parineeti Chopra said, "My next film is an amazing exciting project titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which will be releasing on August 3. The edge of the seat thriller is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and I am extremely happy to have been directed by him. Post this, Namaste England releases this Dussehra which will be my second release this year with Arjun Kapoor. It is directed by Vipul Shah and it is a full on entertainer. We are yet to finish shooting for the film. Lastly, I have also been shooting for 'Kesari' where I get to work with Akshay sir (Akshay Kumar). It is an absolute pleasure working with him as there is so much to learn from him."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra: I've no pressure to look a certain way

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates