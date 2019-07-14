Parineeti Chopra gets a makeover for The Girl on the Train

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra is about to start the shoot for The Girl on the Train in three weeks. Although the film hasn't been officially titled yet, it is an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller The Girl on the Train.

Parineeti Chopra. Pic/Chopra's Instagram account

Looks like Parineeti Chopra has started prepping for The Girl on the Train! The actress is soon going to step into the shoes of her character from the movie, and to start with, Parineeti is looking forward to a change in her hair colour! Sharing her makeover on Instagram, Parineeti posted a picture of her from a hair salon looking all prepped up to get a new look.

"Changing hair colour peeeeeeps! Time to become the Girl On The Train (and Kanta is really hassled about the state of my hair," the 30-year-old captioned the picture.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor's recent post comes after she gave an insight into her jam-packed schedule on Tuesday. Continuing to give social media followers her life updates, Parineeti Chopra posted an Instagram story letting her fans know about the four major things she's busy working on these days, including shifting her house.

"3 weeks left for Jabariya Jodi to release. 3 weeks to start shooting girl on the train. Saina Nehwal training going on simultaneously because I finish GOTT and start shooting immediately! Shifting my house this week. JJ promotions, GOTT prep, house shift- all in 3 weeks! Guys I'm dying of nerves," she wrote.

Currently, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, alongside Sidharth Malhotra which is set to hit the theatres on August 2.

